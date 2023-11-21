Wise Travel Hacks for Driving in Louisiana During the Thanksgiving Season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's that wonderful time of the year when families fire up their vehicles and drive across Acadiana, Louisiana, or even out of state to see other family members during the holiday season.

Get our free mobile app

Currently, gas prices are considerably lower as we head into the holiday season as the average price for a gallon of gas in Louisiana is $2.85 as we head into Thanksgiving. That is much lower than the $3.30 average price on the national level.

Photo Illustration by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images Photo Illustration by Miguel Villagran/Getty Images loading...

As AAA spokesman Don Redman points out to our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network, that's also 40 cents lower than at this time in 2022.

If you’re filling up in your gas tank you know already know we’re getting a much better break than we were this time last year...This is a great time that we’re seeing a break at the pump that we’ve been needing.

Now, despite the lower prices at the pump, people will usually still will travel to see their loved ones, depending on "how they feel about their personal economy." That being said, it's no surprise that state officials expect more holiday travel this year than last year.

Following a recent conversation with our Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen about travel tips during the holiday season (see his wise travel suggestion below), I decided to ask listeners what advice they would give others when it comes to hitting the roadways during the Thanksgiving season.

The heaviest travel time before Thanksgiving Day is the Wednesday before between 1:30 and 6:00 p.m.

Some were informational. Some were funny. But many were very wise!