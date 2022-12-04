10 New Country Christmas Tunes To Add To This Year’s Playlist

It's officially December and that means no one can tell you anything for playing all the Christmas music at 100.

You are surely already prepared with a playlist of holiday tunes from years past, but there are a few more you might want to consider adding to that list.

1. Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton - Almost Too Early For Christmas

2. Thomas Rhett - It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

3. Dan + Shay - Holiday Party

4. Runaway June - Cowboy For Christmas

5. Brett Eldredge - Mr. Christmas

6. Lee Brice - Santa Claus Was My Uber Driver

7. Hailey Whitters - New Baby For Christmas

8. Elvie Shane - Blue Christmas

9. Jon Langston - I Only Want You For Christmas

10. Anne Wilson and Josh Turner - The Manger

Country stars really know how to do right by the Christmas classics as well as the new releases.

These are great additions to any holiday playlist that will surely bring on the holiday spirit.

CMT compiled a list of their top 20 Christmas songs to make up the perfect playlist. If you looking to spruce yours up, these would be a few great additions.