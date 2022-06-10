A former University of Alabama star quarterback has been found guilty on charges that he endangered the life of his now estranged wife. The incident involved former Crimson Tide signal-caller Jay Barker and his wife country music star, Sara Evans.

It was back on January 18th that Nashville Tennessee police responded to a call involving Barker and Evans. According to a report published on AL.com, Barker allegedly attempted to hit Evans with the car he was driving.

The AL.com story reported that a "Harry Jerome Barker, aged 49", had been booked into the Davidson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Barker was booked into that facility just after 4 am that Saturday morning, he was out on a $10,000 bond by 7:30 that evening. Under Alabama law, Barker had to be held for at least 12 hours because the charges were domestic in nature.

The arrest affidavit indicated that Barker tried to run over two people who were leaving a party at about 1:30 in the morning. That same affidavit, according to AL.com, alleged that Barker reversed his vehicle "at a high rate of speed" attempting to hit the two but he missed.

The arrest affidavit also included information on the current state of Barker and Evans's relationship, it noted that the two were married but living separately. However, Evans did file for divorce, according to court documents in August of last year. The reasons for that filing were listed as irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.

Thursday Jay Barker was found guilty of reckless endangerment not involving a weapon, which is a misdemeanor. In a related story published on AL.com, it was noted that it wasn't clear if Barker was found guilty or pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. He was given a sentence of supervised probation for 11 months and 29 days.