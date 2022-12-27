Shreveport Man Arrested After Christmas Custody Exchange Shooting

A child custody exchange on Christmas day in west Shreveport turned violent after an argument.

On December 25, 2022, just before 11:30 a.m. Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the intersection of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Walker Road on reports of shots fired. Arriving officers learned that Leighton Mash (12-30-1992) and his girlfriend were conducting a custody exchange between her children and the children’s father at a nearby location when a verbal argument ensued between the two male parties. Mash allegedly exited his vehicle and fired into the victim’s vehicle. The victim and his two small children were inside of the vehicle when Mash fired into it. The victim did return fire but luckily nobody was injured during the melee.

Mash fled on foot and was located a few blocks away by patrol officers.

Violent Crimes investigators responded to the scene and collected video evidence and conducted interviews. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

In 2018, the Public Information Office was able to establish a “safe exchange” location in front of the patrol desk at the Shreveport Police Complex. We encourage everyone to utilize that area for child custody exchanges purchasing items from someone you do not know. There is always a desk Sergeant available to assist you and the area is under continuous video surveillance.

