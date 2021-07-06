Meth Found After 2 Year-Old is Injured in Mooringsport Fire

Caddo deputies were called to a Mooringsport apartment over the weekend after the interior of the apartment caught fire and a child was burned.

Deputies along with Caddo Fire District No. 7 and North Caddo EMS responded to 306 Greenwood Street at 5:23 a.m. on July 4. A two-year-old juvenile at the residence received serious burns and was transported to Ochsner Health by North Caddo EMS.

Caddo Sheriffs, upon investigation said the origin of the apartment fire was suspicious and there were signs of illicit drug use in the apartment. A joint investigation was initiated by the Caddo Sheriff’s Patrol Division, Caddo Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit, Caddo Sheriff’s Juvenile Detectives, Caddo Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit, and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

Approximately three grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and several firearms were seized during the execution of a search warrant. The following arrests were made:

Sarah J. Colgin, 27, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17, cruelty to juveniles;

CPSO: Sarah J. Colgin

Beverly Ann Colgin, 61, illegal use of CDS in the presence of a person under the age of 17;

CPSO: Beverly Ann Colgin

Randy Colgin, 68, possession of schedule II, possession of a firearm with CDS, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery;

CPSO: Randy Colgin

Jonathan M. Colgin, 31, violation of a protective order.

CPSO: Jonathan M. Colgin

The case remains under investigation. by the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.

