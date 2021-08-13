Plane Makes Emergency Landing on I-49 in Caddo

A small personal aircraft had to make an emergency landing on I-49. Responders were called to the scene just before 5pm Friday (8/13/21). The plane had landed on a strip of I-49 between the North Market and MLK exits.

The 2 passenger plane was in the middle of the Interstate after making an emergency landing. The plane began having mechanical issues while flying and had to come down. The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely on I-49 with no injuries or damage reported. Police had to close off I-49 South until repairs could be made to the engine and the plane could take off from the Interstate and land at Shreveport Downtown Airport.

Here Are the Most Wanted Criminals in the U.S.

Who Are the Most Powerful Women in Shreveport Bossier?