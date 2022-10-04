Shreveport Attorney Re-Arrested for Child Sex Abuse Images

A local attorney who was arrested earlier this year on more than 250 counts of pornography involving juveniles, has been re-arrested on four additional counts.

Brian D. Smith of Shreveport, 68, was arrested by the Bossier City Marshal's office Monday, October 3, 2022, following investigation by the Louisiana Attorney General's Internet Crimes Against Children task force, or ICAC. He was booked into the Bossier City Jail pending transfer to Caddo Correctional Center.

Smith, who is on suspension from the bar pending the outcome of his case, was first arrested February 9, 2022, after law enforcement received cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user was in possession of child sexual abuse material. A search warrant was executed at Smith's residence and 252 images were found containing child abuse material.

As a condition of his original $100,000 bond, Smith was restricted from Internet access. However, his defense counsel filed a motion for Modification of Bond Restrictions on March 25, 2022 requesting that he be allowed limited Internet access for work purposes. The motion was granted over prosecution objections. As conditions of the modification Smith had to purchase a new laptop specifically configured for monitoring and he had to submit the laptop for random weekly inspections by the Bossier City Marshals' office. He also was prohibited from accessing and sexually themed websites.

The four most recent images were found by the Bossier City Marshal’s office during a weekly inspection of Smith's laptop.

The Caddo DA's office plans to file a motion to revoke Smith's bond and remand him for trial.

If convicted, Smith faces a fine of up to $50,000 and imprisonment of at least five years and up to 20 years without the benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence on each of the 256 total counts.

