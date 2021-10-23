Haughton Man Arrested For Indecent Behavior With Juveniles

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Haughton man for indecent behavior with juveniles.

Gary Robinson, of Haughton, was arrested on Oct. 7, after an investigation into an incident that occurred at a Benton home. Investigators on the case charged Robinson with one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile. He was booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.

After further investigation from BSO, detectives added two additional charges of Sexual Battery to Robinson for inappropriately touching a minor child (under the age of 17) at that home on Oct. 15.

Robinson is booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond of $210,000.