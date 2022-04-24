Bossier Parish Man Pleads Guilty to Terroristic Acts Charges

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington announces a Plain Dealing man pled guilty to crimes relating to his 2018 terrorizing arrest.

Gary Lee Wilson, 58, was arrested on Feb. 26, 2018, but his acts of terror began more than 15 years ago. During their investigation, detectives say Wilson vandalized property, burned deer stands, and deer camps. He placed metal spikes on trails to cripple horses and on roads to flatten tires. On one occasion, Wilson attempted to lure deputies into a trap by covering an old, abandoned water well with vines and leaves. Detectives say over the years many of his acts caused thousands of dollars of damage and put fear in the hearts of the residents and campers of Plain Dealing.

Last Tuesday, Wilson pled guilty to racketeering in regards to his terroristic acts. Wilson received 8 years of Hard Labor suspended and was placed on Active Probation for 3 years. He was ordered to pay $75 per month for supervision fees. Wilson must secure full-time employment. If he fails to remain full-time status he will have to perform 20-hours of community service. Wilson will also forfeit $150,000 in restitution to the victims of his deeds from the $200,000 cash bond in his case.

“It does not matter how long it takes, if there is an unsolved case we will pursue it until the guilty person is caught,” said Sheriff Whittington.

Bossier/Webster District Attorney Schuler Marvin prosecuted the case and determined to hold Mr. Wilson accountable, and that restitution is made to the many victims in this case.

