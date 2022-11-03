Lafayette Middle Student Arrested After Verbal Bomb Threats

LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - Lafayette Police have arrested a 13-year-old student at Lafayette Middle School who was responsible for making verbal bomb threats on campus, according to LPD and the Lafayette Parish School System.

When the school was made aware of those threats, the school was immediately put on lockdown. Lafayette police did come and search the school, but they determined that there was no real threat.

The school's lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to continue the rest of the school day as normal. The student was arrested and taken to the Lafayette Detention Center for one count of terrorizing. Legal penalties for terrorizing include up to 15 years imprisonment, a $15,000 fine, or both.

The student is also facing expulsion from Lafayette Middle School.

"Threats of any nature are taken with the highest degree of intention and seriousness," LPSS said in a statement. "Please emphasize to students that the Lafayette Parish School System will accept no excuses for such actions and will hold every student choosing to behave in this manner accountable."

LPD also reinforced the seriousness of making these kinds of threats. "These threats are serious and law enforcement needs parents and students to understand that there will be zero tolerance as it pertains to these threats of violence," they said.

Last month saw a number of high-profile threats against schools that resulted in four LPSS students being arrested for terrorizing.

Read More on Recent School Threats HERE

Read More on Recent School Threats HERE

Lafayette High School

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

Earlier this month, Lafayette High School saw multiple online threats made against various teachers, students, and even family members. After multiple lockdowns that took almost the full school day, law enforcement officials were eventually able to identify the students behind the threats.

Two students from the school were arrested and charged with terrorizing. That charge comes with a sentence of up to 15 years, fines of up to $15,000, or both, according to state law.

Paul Breaux Middle School

Google Credit: Google Maps loading...

A third LPSS student was arrested at Paul Breaux Middle School, charged with terrorizing after that student made a false report to the school resource officer.

The student told the SRO that two other students were seen on campus with a gun, which resulted in a three-hour lockdown of the school.

L.J. Alleman Middle School

School Resource Officer Parked Outside LJ Alleman Middle School (Staff Photo) School Resource Officer Parked Outside LJ Alleman Middle School (Staff Photo) loading...

On Wednesday, school officials at L.J. Alleman Middle School, alongside law enforcement, investigated a threatening note found on campus. School was held on Thursday as scheduled, but with increased law enforcement on campus.

"School administration, along with law enforcement, investigated the report and do not believe the note is credible," LPSS said in a statement at the time.

The statement also noted that personnel at the school and with the district "are committed to following all crisis procedures and protocols."

Northside High School

Credit: Northside High School/LPSS Credit: Northside High School/LPSS loading...

Students at Northside High School were evacuated on Friday after a social media threat was posted, LPSS acknowledged Friday afternoon.

Administrators at the school were made aware of the threat, which was circulating on social media. Students were evacuated while law enforcement searched the campus. However, no threat was found and students were allowed to return to campus.

Lafayette police later made an arrest in the wake of that social media threat.

The Top News Stories For The Week Of October 24 The top news stories at KPEL for the last week.