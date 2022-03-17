Bossier City’s Boardwalk Will Host Drive Electric Earth Day 2022

Get our free mobile app

I remember the first time I heard someone talk about an electric car in this part of the world. As you could imagine, that conversation was not about how cool they are or how excited everyone was to drive one. The topic of electric cars has always been a polarizing one, but one thing is clear: Electric Vehicles (EVs) aren't going anywhere.

The logic just follows that if you are going to have residents of the Shreveport-Bossier City area who own EVs, a certain percentage of that group will be electric car nuts. As in: "Let's park our cars in the parking lot so we can stare at them" nuts. That's no sleight, by the way. You just have to love a guy or a girl that spends so much time and money on their beloved vehicle - they just have to show it off! Owners of EVs are no different.

According to a report from Clean Technica, Bossier City's Boardwalk will be the sight of the next big-battery flex off. It's all a part of Drive Electric Earth Day, which is celebrated by lovers of our home planet all April long. The big green flex-off in Bossier City, dubbed the "EVs at the Boardwalk," is scheduled for 9:00 am on Saturday, April 23rd. Area EV owners will have their gas-less pride and joys on display, and attendees will have a chance to win prizes as part of the nationwide celebration.

To find out about the rest of the Louisiana "Drive Electric Earth Day" celebrations, you can visit the official website here.

