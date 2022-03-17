Bossier Parish Parents Inconvenienced Over St Paddy’s Mishap

A bit of a mix-up over St. Paddy's day clothing at a couple of Bossier schools.

William Thomas Cain, Getty William Thomas Cain, Getty loading...

KEEL News has learned parents who have students at both Cope Middle School and Stockwell Place Elementary got a text from Bossier schools on Wednesday saying the students were going to be allowed to wear a green shirt to school for St. Paddy's Day. The text message did not specify which school sent out the message.

Here's a Copy of the Bossier School Text

TSM TSM loading...

We contacted the folks in charge of Bossier schools and have been told this was an honest mistake. The text message was sent by Stockwell Place. But it went to parents who have children at both Stockwell and Cope. It did not differentiate which school was allowing the green shirts. So when students arrived at Cope Middle School on Thursday morning, parents were called to the school to bring a uniform.

But Sonja Bailes with Bossier Schools tells KEEL News the principal at Cope decided to let the students who wore green shirts keep the shirts on for the day. They did not have to put the uniform on. She says this was "an honest mistake and the text should have included that the message was for Stockwell Place students only."

She could not tell us how many youngsters were impacted, but we have learned several parents were called to the school front office before classes on Thursday.

Judy Grooms the principal at Cope Middle School says she had no idea this text went out from Stockwell. She says this message only went to parents of Stockwell students who also have a sibling at Cope.

She says "I made an announcement on the intercom telling the students not to worry about the mix-up. The green shirts would be ok today."

How Much Are Crawfish in Shreveport? Crawfish season is already here and folks have been snapping up the mudbugs. We checked on the prices for you.