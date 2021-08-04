Shreveport Travelers Stuck in DFW After 1,300 Flights Cancelled

When will the labor shortage end? American Airlines and Spirit Airlines have made headlines all over the nation after CNN reported that the airlines canceled over 1,300 flights.

It's no secret that the airline industry is having a very difficult time keeping it together lately. Obviously, travel boomed when all the COVID-19 restrictions were eased, however by this point multiple airlines fired countless employees. How can certain airlines keep up with the sudden influx of travelers? Some simply can't.

American Airlines was the airline that had several Shreveport-Bossier travelers stranded.

According to CNBC close to 3,000 American flights were canceled or delayed in one day alone. Was it the thunderstorms that hit the area? Kind of. That and horrid staffing.

Joe Raedle, Getty Images

According to CBS, Spirit airlines has canceled 60% of their scheduled flights.

Spirit Airlines has canceled so many flights citing "operational issues". So as of today, it's 4 days and counting of canceled and delayed flights.

How did this affect Shreveport Bossier?

Several Shreveport-Bossier residents ended up trapped at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. A friend of mine was stuck there for over 30 hours, no hotels, no rental cars available. According to my friend they walked up to several customer service desks with no employees. My friends claim that there were no accommodations offered. How did my stranded friends get from DFW to Shreveport? They were forced to get an Uber for an astronomical price.

If you plan on traveling and your airline is American or Spirit triple check your flight info and have a backup plan. Best of luck to all of our travelers out there.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.