Shreveport Travelers Stuck in DFW After 1,300 Flights Cancelled
When will the labor shortage end? American Airlines and Spirit Airlines have made headlines all over the nation after CNN reported that the airlines canceled over 1,300 flights.
It's no secret that the airline industry is having a very difficult time keeping it together lately. Obviously, travel boomed when all the COVID-19 restrictions were eased, however by this point multiple airlines fired countless employees. How can certain airlines keep up with the sudden influx of travelers? Some simply can't.
American Airlines was the airline that had several Shreveport-Bossier travelers stranded.
According to CNBC close to 3,000 American flights were canceled or delayed in one day alone. Was it the thunderstorms that hit the area? Kind of. That and horrid staffing.
According to CBS, Spirit airlines has canceled 60% of their scheduled flights.
Spirit Airlines has canceled so many flights citing "operational issues". So as of today, it's 4 days and counting of canceled and delayed flights.
How did this affect Shreveport Bossier?
Several Shreveport-Bossier residents ended up trapped at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. A friend of mine was stuck there for over 30 hours, no hotels, no rental cars available. According to my friend they walked up to several customer service desks with no employees. My friends claim that there were no accommodations offered. How did my stranded friends get from DFW to Shreveport? They were forced to get an Uber for an astronomical price.
If you plan on traveling and your airline is American or Spirit triple check your flight info and have a backup plan. Best of luck to all of our travelers out there.