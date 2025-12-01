Highlights

Louisiana travelers without a REAL ID or passport will pay $45 starting February 1, 2026

Fee covers a 10-day window for airport security checkpoint access

TSA estimates 94% of travelers already have compliant identification

Lost or stolen IDs will also trigger the $45 fee requirement

Online verification process takes 10-30 minutes before airport arrival

New $45 TSA Fee Coming for Louisiana Travelers Without REAL ID

Louisiana air travelers heading through security at any Louisiana airport without proper identification will soon face a significant new expense.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana families planning spring break trips or business travel need to know about a major change coming to airport security checkpoints. Starting February 1, 2026, the Transportation Security Administration will charge travelers $45 if they don’t have a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or passport.

The new fee is a sharp jump from the $18 amount TSA originally proposed in the Federal Register last month. Louisiana travelers who show up at security checkpoints without compliant identification will have to complete an online verification process and pay the fee before they can get through security.

What Louisiana Travelers Need to Know About the REAL ID Fee

The fee applies to anyone going through TSA checkpoints without a REAL ID or passport. This includes Louisiana residents who haven’t upgraded their standard driver’s license to the REAL ID version that the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles offers.

TSA officials said travelers without proper ID must go online at TSA.gov and complete a biometric or biographic identity verification process. The process typically takes 10 to 15 minutes, but could stretch to 30 minutes or longer depending on how busy the system is.

“The fee was necessary because we needed to modernize the system. We needed to make sure that the system is safe,” Steve Lorincz, TSA’s deputy executive assistant administrator for security operations, told ABC News.

The $45 charge covers administrative and IT costs for the verification program. TSA officials said the fee makes sure taxpayers don’t have to pay for the identity verification system.

After completing the online process, travelers get an email confirmation to show TSA officers at the checkpoint. But TSA warns that verification doesn’t guarantee you’ll get through security—you might still need additional identity verification at the checkpoint.

Timeline and Louisiana Airport Impact

Starting February 1, 2026, the new fee takes effect at all U.S. airports, including Louisiana’s major hubs:

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport

Lafayette Regional Airport

Shreveport Regional Airport

All other Louisiana airports with TSA checkpoints

Louisiana travelers who show up at security without a compliant ID will get sent out of the screening line to complete the online verification and payment process. This could mean serious delays to travel plans, especially during peak travel times at Louisiana airports.

The $45 fee covers checkpoint access for up to 10 days. Louisiana residents who travel again after that window without a REAL ID or passport must pay the fee again.

How Louisiana Residents Can Get a REAL ID

Louisiana residents can get a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license through the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles. Here’s what you need:

Current Louisiana driver’s license

Proof of identity (birth certificate or passport)

Social Security card or document with Social Security number

Two documents proving Louisiana residency

Louisiana’s REAL ID costs $32.25 and lasts for six years. That one-time cost is way less than paying $45 every time you travel without one.

Louisiana residents can schedule appointments at OMV locations across the state, including offices in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Shreveport, and Lake Charles.

What Happens Next for Louisiana Travelers

TSA said about 94% of travelers already use a REAL ID or other acceptable ID, like a passport. For the remaining 6%, Louisiana families should plan ahead before travel dates.

Lost or stolen REAL IDs or passports will also trigger the $45 fee. Louisiana travelers should check their ID status well before scheduled flights to avoid last-minute problems and fees.

The February 1 deadline gives Louisiana residents approximately 14 months to get REAL ID-compliant licenses or prepare for the new fee when traveling from Louisiana airports.