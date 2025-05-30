(KPEL-FM) The summer travel season is here, and if you've been to the airport in Dallas or the one in Houston or the one in San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Amarillo, or even Abilene, you know Texans have travel on their mind. And while it's fun to unwind and relax, you still need to remain cognizant of hidden dangers even when you're "off the clock".

Airport Security (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images) loading...

It's this lack of "attention" that bad guys are counting on while you travel. And now it looks as if the ne'er-do-wells are targeting your time at the airport as you wait to board your flight. At least, that's the implication of a recent warning from TSA, the Transportation Security Administration.

What Is The Latest TSA Warning for All Airport Travelers in the United States?

As you know, TSA is the agency that is tasked with making sure all passengers are compliant with air safety rules. This includes passenger screenings for weapons and other devices that could be used to harm others. And the screening of luggage and carry-on items for illegal goods or dangerous items as well.

Natalie Behring, Getty Images Natalie Behring, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Major Airline Announces Change in Check-In Policy

READ MORE: Travel Advisories Posted for Two Popular Destinations in Europe

And while it might seem that with the long lines and sometimes short and very curt responses from TSA staff that they are "not on our side," the fact of the matter is, they are. Their job is to look out for our safety, and TSA has just released a warning that should come as a giant red flag to anyone who has ever brought an electronic device into an airport.

Get our free mobile app

Because if you've brought an electronic device into an airport, chances are you've done exactly what TSA is warning you not to do. TSA is now advising travelers not to charge their devices while waiting to board their flights. Hold on, before you go into full freak-out mode, there is a caveat.

Franck via Unsplash.com Franck via Unsplash.com loading...

The concern over charging devices at airport seats comes from the practice of "juice/port jacking". Apparently, the bad guys have found ways to introduce malware into USB charging ports at airport gates. So, when you plug your device directly into the USB port to charge, the malware is loaded onto your device.

The TSA warning says that some malware programs can infiltrate sensitive data on your device or lock you out of your device until you agree to pay a ransom. Again, this danger only applies to devices that are plugged directly into a USB charging port.

What is the Safest Way to Charge Devices in an Airport?

To get around the issue, TSA advises travelers to carry a plug-in charger or standard AC adapter. This will only charge the device and not allow access to the device's inner workings. The agency, TSA, is also advising travelers to be very cautious when using public Wi-Fi at the airport. There have been reports of cyberattacks on travelers made through those public Wi-Fi channels, too.

Praveen Kumar via Unsplash.com Praveen Kumar via Unsplash.com loading...

TSA suggests, in addition to the AC adapter, you carry an external battery or power pack; just remember that it has to go in your carry-on bag. They also suggest you bring your own cables and be cognizant of any on-screen prompts that ask you to "share data" or "trust this computer". If you're given the option to "charge only," that's your safest bet.