(KPEL-FM) The year 2025 will be known as the year rail service resumed from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Mobile, Alabama. So that means that in just a few weeks, you should be able to take the train from Houston, San Antonio, or El Paso all the way to New Orleans and beyond without having to ride a bus for a few hours.

And while that's one way to avoid the pain-in-the-butt-that is the tunnel in Mobile, Alabama, there is also another way for you to get from Houston, Beaumont, and Pasadena to the beaches of Lower Alabama and the Florida Panhandle without spending most of your life stuck in traffic on I-10. Did you hear? You can now fly directly to one of Texas's most popular out-of-state beach destinations?

Instagram @darlasteinborn Instagram @darlasteinborn loading...

No more will you and your family have to traverse questionable interstate bridges in Louisiana on your way to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. Because, as of this week, you can catch a flight in Houston and fly directly to Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

READ MORE: Latest on Amtrak Service from Louisiana Across the Gulf Coast

READ MORE: Flying Out of Texas? Take This Out of Your Suitcase Now

As of Wednesday, the very first commercial air flight in Gulf Shores International Airport's history will touchdown, bringing guests from destinations around the country directly to the beaches of Lower Alabama. Right now, not all Texas destinations are included in the new routes, but who knows? From what we hear, discussions are underway to add even more cities.

2017 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2 Matt Cowan, Getty Images for Hangout Music Festival loading...

What Airline Offers Flights to Gulf Coast Beaches?

The current service, which is set to begin on Wednesday, will be operated by Allegiant Airlines. Yes, that is a budget carrier, so don't expect snacks or reclining seats. The airline will operate flights from six cities directly to Gulf Shores International Airport.

Get our free mobile app

You can book a direct flight from Houston, which should save hours of interstate road time for Texas travelers. Or you could book from Northwest Arkansas, Kansas City, Belleville, Illinois, Cincinnati, or Knoxville. The inaugural flight on Wednesday will be a flight from Knoxville, by the way.

How Often Are Flights To and From Gulf Shores, Alabama?

Allegiant Air will offer two year round flights and four that are seasonal. The six flights will operate twice weekly running on a Wednesday to Sunday Schedule. That should give vacationers some flexibility when planning their journeys.