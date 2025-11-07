BELLMEAD, Texas (KPEL News) — A 79-year-old Louisiana man was arrested Thursday evening after robbing a PNC Bank in Bellmead.

Charles Leger was caught in Limestone County hours after the afternoon robbery. According to the Bellmead Police Department, officers got to the PNC Bank at 4010 Bellmead Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday after someone reported the robbery.

What Happened During the Robbery

Leger walked into the PNC Bank branch in Bellmead, a small city next to Waco in Central Texas, Thursday afternoon. He robbed the bank without showing or using a weapon.

No bank employees got hurt, and police say there's no threat to the public. Law enforcement caught Leger in Limestone County before the day ended.

Multi-Agency Response Led to Quick Arrest

Police caught Leger through teamwork between several agencies. The Bellmead Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division worked with the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Analysts, and the Limestone County Sheriff's Office to find him.

Bank robberies fall under federal jurisdiction because banks have FDIC insurance, so local, state, and federal agencies work together on these cases.

What Louisiana Residents Should Know

Bank robbery is a federal offense with serious penalties. Even without a weapon or injuries, suspects face charges that can mean years in federal prison.

The FBI handles bank robberies nationwide and gets involved right away when banks are targeted. Federal prosecutors take these cases, not state or local district attorneys.

Leger is 79 years old, but federal sentencing guidelines still apply. Courts may consider age and health during sentencing, but that happens after conviction. The investigation is still active, and more charges could come as police gather evidence.

The Bellmead Police Department says the investigation is ongoing. Police haven't said why Leger might have robbed the bank, how much money was taken, or whether he has a criminal record.