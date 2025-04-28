(KPEL-FM) Can you imagine how difficult it would be to "get around" Texas if we didn't have airplanes and airports? I have made the drive from Abilene to Midland/Odessa, and while the scenery is nice, it is a bit redundant. Oh, and it goes on and on and on for hours.

That's why when I need to jump from Houston to El Paso or Dallas to Amarillo, you will find me High and Pressurized, to quote Hank Williams Jr. But if you've flown anytime after 9/11, you know the pressure that comes at the airport is not just confined to the cabin of the aircraft.

There are a lot of anxious moments for flyers these days. From hoping your electronic boarding pass works to trying to remember what you did or didn't put in your carry-on bag. There is a lot to think about. Regardless of where you board the plane, you are going to have to pass through the scrutiny at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint before you are allowed to board the aircraft. That's always a high-pressure situation, too.

Most of us know about TSA security lines. We remove certain items of clothing, check our liquids, and hope to God that we didn't leave something unintended in our backpack or carry-on bag. But did you realize that while you were being x-rayed and frisked with an electronic wand upstairs, down below your checked bags are being scrutinized as well.

Let's face it, none of us is going anywhere without our phones, are we? Those handheld electronic devices often hold our identification, our boarding passes, our hotel reservations, and a lot of other very important details about our journey. So, if the power runs out on your phone, you could get stuck.

I have to admit that when my phone is dead, I feel like a caveman with no connection to the modern world, and that's not how you want to feel when you're about to go through customs in a foreign land or someplace worse, like Alabama, where they don't understand plain English.

Can Portable Power Banks Be Carried in Checked Baggage?

The rechargeable power bank has been a Godsend on my travels. I always keep one in my backpack and always pack a spare too. It looks as though, based on TSA's new expanded list of prohibited items for checked bags, it now looks as if the power bank can no longer be carried there.

The reason for the ban is the risk of fire. Because portable chargers with lithium-ion batteries are capable of overheating and experiencing "thermal runaway," the power banks are no longer allowed in checked bags.

What is on TSA's List of Banned Items for Flying in the United States?

You can still carry the devices in your carry-on bag. The change in TSA rules only affects power banks in checked bags. There is also a limit of two power banks per person.

The complete list of TSA-banned items includes some real head scratchers. For example, some Pokémon cards aren't allowed, as are some airbrush makeup machines and some brass instruments. I don't know what TSA has against trumpets and trombones, but I have to admit, I wouldn't want those on my airplane either. The only thing worse would be a banjo.

When is the Deadline to Have a Real ID?

The Real ID conundrum is going to be a major factor in any travels you have planned this summer. The deadline for having a Real ID is May 7th. No, you don't have to have one to fly, but if you don't have one, you will need a more robust form of identification other than your "non-Real ID" state-issued driver's license or ID card.

Unless you fly all the time, you might not be aware of these new adjustments in TSA regulations. We encourage you to take a few minutes before you fly, read the changes, and plan accordingly. Otherwise, you will be looked at with disdain and contempt while you hold up the security line. Safe Travels.