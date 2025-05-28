(KPEL-FM) The summer travel season has hit Texas. That means families from Waco, Waskom, Waxahachie, and Washington-on-the-Brazos will be looking to make their getaway from the usual day-to-day. For some Texans, that means a short drive to the beach or the mountains. Other Texans follow the advice of Hank Williams Jr and prefer to be "high and pressurized" when they travel on vacation.

Texas has some of the largest and busiest airports in the world. The old saying used to be that if someone told you to "go to hell," you'd have to change planes in Dallas, but that was then, and this is now. You can fly to Hell from Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio if you're so inclined. I know, I've done it.

That's Hell in the Cayman Islands, by the way, there is another one in Michigan. I prefer the Caribbean to the land of dark brown waters, from a tap, but that's just me. And we're not talking about my travels, it's your travels we're concerned about.

How Early Should You Check In Before a Domestic or International Flight?

Yeah, that's the policy that actually gets you on the plane, so you're going to want to know this nugget of knowledge before you and your REAL ID go through security and get on board. Oh, and you didn't pack that in your suitcase case did you?

Now that we've got you cleared for takeoff and through security, let's get you on the plane. If you're flying United Airlines as of June 3rd, you're going to need to be ready to board that plane 15 minutes earlier than you used to.

As of June 3, 2025, United is requiring customers without checked bags to check in for their domestic flights at least 45 minutes before departure. This is 15 minutes earlier than you previously had to check in. The check-in standards for guests flying with checked luggage remain the same, 45 minutes.

Guests who are flying to international destinations are still required to check in at least one hour before departure and be prepared to board 30 minutes before departure.

What Is the Earliest You Can Check In For a Flight?

Guests may still check in for flights up to 24 hours in advance of departure. I find that checking in at that time allows for a better boarding group, but that's not always the case. And as far as arriving at the airport is concerned, if you don't want to have an anxiety attack going through TSA, I would suggest you arrive at least two hours before your flight.

And once you're onboard, you can figure out how you're going to pay for parking once you get back.