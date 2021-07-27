Former Flight Attendant to Push Beverage Cart in Honor of 9/11

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is right around the corner. While many choose to spend the day remembering the horrific events that unfold on that beautiful morning in 2001, one man is choosing to remember the ones he lost in a very special way this year.

Paul “Paulie” Veneto, who is a retired United Airlines flight attendant is planning to push an Airline Beverage Cart from Boston Logan Airport to Ground Zero in NYC.

Veneto is doing this as a way to pay tribute to the flight attendants and crew that were killed during the September 11th attacks. He knew many of the victims that lost their lives on that day and he wants to make sure people remember them and the ultimate sacrifice they made.

Veneto said flight attendants were the "absolute first responders of 9/11."

"I'm doing this because it's really an untold story of heroics. What was done," Veneto said. "I can't even comprehend the chaos that was going on up there... What people don't realize, this country came together up there at 30,000-feet. That's when we stood up against these people."

Veneto will set off on the 220-mile journey on August 21, 2021, and plans to arrive in New York City on September 11, 2021.

If you are interested in donating to Paul's journey you can visit his website. All the proceeds that are raised will help support Paulie's Push and the 9-1-1 crew members' family's registered not-for-profit organizations. As well as Power Forward, which helps raise awareness, increase prevention and end the stigma of addiction.

