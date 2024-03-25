(Louisiana) - If you pay any attention to insurance rates in Louisiana, you'll notice that it's much higher than most of the country, falling just behind New York and Florida, according to a recent study by Forbes. On average, Louisiana residents payi over $3,600 per year, behind only Florida at $4,300 and New York at over $4,700 per year.

Louisiana also has the dubious honor of being one of the most litigious states in the United States, ranked second in the country behind (once again) Florida. Louisiana has 265 cases per 100,000 residents, just behind Florida with 276 cases per 100,000.

One of the traffic incidents that ranks high in Louisiana is the number of hit-and-runs. In fact, this city has the most hit-and-runs that ended in a fatality. It makes sense that this city would rank as high as it does, given the number of narrow streets, poor road conditions, the number of pedestrians in the downtown area, and other potential factors such as alcohol impairment and distracted driving.

Who Has the Worst Hit-And-Run Record in Louisiana?

That distinction would go to New Orleans. Florida Personal Injury Lawyers Anidjar & Levine, New Orleans is Louisiana's deadliest city for hit-and-runs, ranking above every other city in the state for its rate of fatal hit-and-run incidents. Exactly 231 fatal road traffic incidents were recorded in the city from 2017 to 2021, 9.52% of which involved a hit-and-run. As well as being the deadliest city in the state for hit-and-runs, New Orleans ranked 14th across the entire country.

Anidjar & Levine studied data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the number of fatal road traffic incidents between 2017 and 2021, breaking them down by hit-and-run outcome. Cities with less than 100 total fatalities were excluded from the analysis. The final ranking reveals which cities have the highest percentage of fatal incidents involving a hit-and-run.

A few of the key points regarding New Orleans, Louisiana's ranking:

New Orleans is the most dangerous city in Louisiana for hit-and-runs, with 9.52% of all fatal road traffic incidents involving a hit-and-run between 2017 and 2021.

Approximately 22 fatal incidents involved a hit-and-run in New Orleans from 2017 to 2021.

A spokesperson for Anidjar & Levine said "This data highlights the importance of exercising extreme caution when driving or near a road. If you are involved in a hit-and-run, ensure everyone is safe, call the authorities to file a report, take notes of the incident to help support your case, and then contact your insurance company."