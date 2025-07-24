(Shreveport, Louisiana) - A police department in North Louisiana is addressing photos circulating on social media that show some of its units being washed at a car wash fundraiser at a local gentleman's club.

The Shreveport Police Department states that it is aware of photos on social media showing women washing police units, and they say, “This is not the image we want representing our department.”

KALB reports that officials released the statement after photos surfaced on social media, which were posted by Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club on Facebook on Saturday, July 19.

The same post, which showed ladies washing the police units at the club, read:

“As a token of our appreciation, ALL Police Officers receive $5 admission EVERYDAY at Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Shreveport! 🙌👮‍♂️

When you’re off duty or just taking a break, we’ve got your back. Come enjoy the night with us, and let us show you some love for all you do!

Officers in uniform will receive a complimentary non alcoholic beverage."

Knowing that the police units were in photos from the strip club, the agency had to release a statement, and this was what they shared after the images went viral:

“Our officers are held to a high standard, both on and off duty. We expect every member of this department to exercise sound judgment and uphold the values that foster public trust. While we support community engagement and charitable efforts, the setting and optics of this particular event are not in line with the professionalism we strive to maintain. We have identified the officers involved in this incident, and behavior such as this will be addressed,”

Read More: The Hottest Day Ever Recorded in Louisiana

Read More: Louisiana Schools With 4-Day Weeks

The establishment doesn't discriminate, as evidenced by a more recent post inviting firefighters and EMTs to the venue. Here's the establishment's latest invite:

"At Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Shreveport, we believe everyone in our community deserves to feel included! That’s why we proudly offer $5 admission for Police, Fire, and EMS, and FREE admission for all Military personnel EVERYDAY."

The mayor's office also addressed the photos of the units at the club, which can be viewed HERE (Please note that some viewers may find the photos offensive).

In the statement, the office reassured the community that it holds the police in Shreveport to a higher standard and that the agency's priority is to make the community as safe as possible.