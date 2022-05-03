An Abbeville woman has been arrested after officials with the Abbeville Police Department say she is the suspect who hurt her infant.

The child is listed in critical condition.

All of this started to unfold after a child was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe injuries Monday night at around 7 o'clock. The child had broken bones and head injuries according to Lieutenant Jonathan Touchet with the Abbeville Police Department.

An investigation by the Louisiana Office of Child Services led to many interviews by detectives of the Abbeville Police Department. The child's mother, 26-year-old Kassidy McGee was booked into the jail on the following charges:

Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile

Illegal Use of Controlled Dangerous Drugs in the Presence of a Juvenile

Once at the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center, Touchet says McGee was also booked on an unrelated charge for Contempt of Court warrants.

Five Mind-Blowing True Crime Documentaries on Netflix