Keithville Woman Arrested After Infant Tests Positive for Meth

A Keithville woman has been arrested after an infant in her care was found to be under the influence of methamphetamines.

The child was taken to a local hospital by a family member who was concerned for the baby's health in late October. Medical staff confirmed the presence of amphetamines in the child’s system.

Sheriff’s Det. Ray Saunders investigated the case and obtained a warrant for 24 year-old Tiffany Dawn Wilson, of the 9700 block of Esthlyn Street, charging her with aggravated battery. Wilson turned herself in at Caddo Correctional Center on November 18.

This case is still under investigation, and will be updated as more information is forthcoming.

