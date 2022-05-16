Metairie Louisiana Mom’s Controversial Child Abduction Advice—Is the World Ready for This?

From the moment a child is born, every parent is faced with the task of protecting that child from the evils of the world, which unfortunately means protecting them from evil humans as well. It's not always easy, but it's part of being a good parent.

Children of any age can be in danger depending on time and place. There are many techniques to deter an abductor according to police, safety instructors and organizations that protect children. One of those techniques is from a mother of six and it's gone viral. It may work, but some people are not in agreement.

Chauvon Landry is an author, motivational speaker and mom of six. Landry knows full well how scary it can be to have a child leave your line of sight.

You can teach them about safety, and drill into their heads what to do if a stranger tries to abduct or harm them, but a parent worries.

Chauvon shared her "survival tactic" on social media and although most people embraced her unconventional technique, not everyone agrees.

Landry believes that a child screaming doesn't draw enough attention to the situation, especially at a playground. A kid screaming on a playground is a normal thing, that's what kids do. So a child screaming might not even get noticed.

Chauvon Landry claims her way "could save your child's life".

If your children are in danger of any kind and anywhere, she wants you to teach your children to scream every curse word they can think of.



I need them to yell out every single curse word they could possibly think of. -Chauvon Landry



If your children are in danger of any kind and anywhere, she wants you to teach your children to scream every curse word they can think of.



...if you hear a child yelling out every single curse word, you’re going to stop mid-conversation and say, ‘Hold on’ and look to see what’s going on with this child, why is this child saying every single curse word like that. -Chauvon Landry

Mel

I tell mine to yell “you’re not my parent you’re not my parent let me go!”

gkcgckg

my parents taught me to yell, "NOT MY MOM, NOT MY DAD" on repeat until I get help

Deco_Lee

If a child yells for mom in public and I don’t see a mom, I’m the mom now

Hayley Briana

This is genius! And people think it’s weird that my 4yo daughter knows how to cuss