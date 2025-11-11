(KPEL News) - The Louisiana State Police has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of law enforcement officials in Ascension Parish.

According to Sergeant Kate Stegall with the Louisiana State Police, a 13-year-old girl named Kaidyn Chevalier. Officials have issued a Level II advisory as the search continues for the child.

She was last seen at her home on Saturday, November 8. She lives on Perkins Road. On Saturday, she left her home by using Perkins Road in Prairieville.

State Police officials say the teenager has been described as a black female who is five feet, four inches tall, and she weighs about 113 pounds.

Chevalier was last seen wearing a Hello Kitty t-shirt with a pink hair bonnet. She was wearing blue jean shorts, and officials say the girl left home without any shoes.

Anyone who sees this teenage girl is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4346.

