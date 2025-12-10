Highlights

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for two Lafayette juveniles

Isabel Aymond, 12, and Grayson Doucet, 13, were discovered missing around 1:00 a.m. from Hugh Wallis Road and Harvest Creek Lane

Both children were believed to be on foot, traveling in an unknown direction with unknown clothing

Anyone with information should immediately contact Lafayette Police at (337) 291-8600 or dial 911

LSP received an advisory request at 10:51 a.m. Wednesday, after children were discovered missing from their homes

Louisiana State Police Issue Level II Advisory for Two Missing Lafayette Children

Isabel Aymond, 12, and Grayson Doucet, 13, were discovered missing from separate Lafayette homes early Wednesday morning.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Two Lafayette children are missing, believed to have run away, as parents take to social media seeking help finding them.

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for two Lafayette juveniles who were discovered missing from their homes early Wednesday morning.

Isabel Aymond, 12, and Grayson Doucet, 13, were reported missing from their Lafayette homes on Hugh Wallis Road and Harvest Creek Lane at approximately 1:00 a.m., according to a statewide news release from LSP. The Louisiana State Police received the request to issue an advisory at 10:51 a.m. on behalf of the Lafayette Police Department.

What We Know About the Missing Lafayette Children

According to a Facebook post by Ryan Kelly Aymond, her daughter, Isabel Aymond, 12, left their home in the middle of the night, leaving behind her phone and taking only money. She was last seen at her home off Verot School Road, behind Doug Ashy Building Materials.

Isabel goes by "Bel," Aymond said, is blonde with blue eyes, stands at 5'0" and 98 pounds.

She is believed to be with her friend, Grayson Doucet, 13, with strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and standing around 5'4" and roughly 100 pounds.

Understanding Level II Missing Child Advisories in Louisiana

A Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory indicates that law enforcement has determined there is sufficient information to believe a child is in danger or endangered circumstances exist. This designation triggers statewide coordination between local police departments and the Louisiana State Police to expedite the search effort.

The advisory system allows Louisiana law enforcement agencies to quickly disseminate critical information about missing children across parish lines and throughout the state’s network of law enforcement, media outlets, and community organizations.

How Lafayette Residents Can Help

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Isabel Aymond or Grayson Doucet is urged to immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at (337) 291-8600 or dial 911.

