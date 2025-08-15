(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old non-verbal boy who is missing, and they have classified him as endangered.

What Is Known About This Endangered Child Case?

According to Sergeant Kate Stegall, with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the boy is from New Orleans, and he was last seen at his home on Beaucaire Street at around 10 o'clock in the morning on Thursday.

Officials say the little boy's name is Bryan Vasquez. They describe him as a Hispanic males who is five feet, one inch tall, and he weighs between 86 and 100 pounds.

This child was last seen wearing an adult diaper.

Troopers say officials have told them they do not know what direction Vasquez was walking toward.

Other Things To Know About This Endangered Child

Stegall says that Bryan does suffer from a neurodevelopmental condition. He doesn't speak English or Spanish.

What To Do If You See This Child?

Stegall says if anyone has information on where Vasquez can be found, they should call the New Orleans Police Department at 1-504-658-6070.

You can also simply dial 911 to report information.

