New Louisiana Window Tint Bill Headed to Governor’s Desk

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - On May 28, 2025 Representative Daryl Deshotel introduced HB119 concerning window tint on vehicles in Louisiana.

House Bill119 passed by a vote of 38-0 and now on it's way to Governor Landry's desk to be signed into Louisiana law.

OK, what does this actually mean for window tint in Louisiana?

You might be surprised.

New Louisiana Window Tint Law 2025

The bill being introduced by Representative Daryl Deshotel is actually looking to allow darker tinting on vehicle's windows.

Specifically, HB119 aims to allow darker tint on the front window of vehicles.

From WAFB.com -

HB119 will decrease the minimum light transmission percentage allowable for the front side window tint of vehicles. This would allow for darker-tinted windows. Specifically, the legislation reduces the minimum light transmission for window tinting on front windows from 40% to 25%.

So, why would a Louisiana State Representative be pushing for darker tint on the front windows of vehicles?

Louisiana Senator Heather Cloud has had multiple bouts of basal cell skin cancer in her life, so she was more than eager to help push this bill through to Gov. Landry's desk to be signed into law.

Who can blame her?

By changing Louisiana law to allow for darker window tinting, the goal is to help protect motorists and limit exposure to harmful UV rays.

Representative Cloud posted to her Facebook page -

"As someone who’s had a few bouts with basal cell skin cancer—a condition that’s unfortunately quite common—I’m especially thankful for this bill. It’s a commonsense measure that provides greater protection from harmful UV exposure while still balancing safety and visibility concerns.

This legislation is now on its way to the Governor’s desk for final approval."

