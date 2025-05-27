BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) – As the Louisiana Legislature moves past the halfway mark of its 2025 Regular Session, lawmakers have already made significant strides on legislation that could reshape the state’s future in education, public safety, health, and environmental policy. With final adjournment set for June 12, here’s a look at the key accomplishments and major bills still in progress.

Criminal Justice and Child Protection

New Anti-Grooming Law Gains Momentum

Senator Pat Connick's bill criminalizing the grooming of minors under 17 passed the Senate unanimously and is moving through the House. The legislation aims to close a major legal gap exposed by recent abuse cases involving clergy in New Orleans.

“Segus Jolivette Act” Targets Repeat Offenders

HB 11 seeks to allow juries to consider prior convictions when deliberating on new charges. The measure is named after a Lafayette Police Officer killed in 2024 and is currently in the House Administration of Criminal Justice Committee.

Election Integrity Measures

Lawmakers have introduced several bills aimed at strengthening Louisiana’s election security:

SB 226 would ban foreign ownership of election system vendors.

would ban foreign ownership of election system vendors. HB 590 and SB 109 address foreign funding in ballot measures.

and address foreign funding in ballot measures. HB 206 seeks to block local authorities from entering into consent decrees that conflict with state election law.

All are in early stages of committee review.

Education & Student Safety

“Caleb Wilson Act” Aims to Curb Hazing

HB 279 would require first-time college students to complete a one-hour anti-hazing course during their first year. The bill honors a Southern University student and hazing victim, and it’s expected to take effect in August 2025 if passed.

Public Health & Nutrition

Banning Ultra-Processed Foods in Schools (SB 117)

A Senate bill would restrict highly processed food products in public schools to improve student health and wellness. The bill has sparked debate and is scheduled for floor discussion.

SB 121 would establish mandatory mental health screenings in schools to catch warning signs early. It’s now under House consideration.

Budget, Taxes & Teacher Pay

Teacher Pay Raises Tied to Sales Tax Plan (HB 656)

This bill proposes repealing the scheduled reduction in state sales taxes and using the revenue to fund $2,000 teacher pay raises. It’s one of the session’s most-watched budget debates.

HB 460, a supplemental appropriations bill, is also advancing and includes payments toward the state’s pension obligations.

Environmental Regulation

CAMRA Law Faces Legal Challenge

The Community Air Monitoring Reliability Act mandates that only EPA-certified devices be used by community groups if their data is used to challenge industry pollution. Critics call it a threat to free speech and have filed a federal lawsuit. Fines could reach $1 million for violators.

Constitutional Amendments Headed to Voters

Four proposed amendments are expected to appear on the ballot, including:

Letting prosecutors charge juveniles as adults for any offense.

for any offense. Merging education trust funds to fund permanent $2,000 teacher raises .

. Authorizing lawmakers to set up specialized courts .

. Adjusting the timeline for filling Supreme Court vacancies to reduce costs.

What’s Next?

With just over two weeks left in the session, additional bills are expected to move quickly through the legislative process. Lawmakers are facing pressure to wrap up budget issues, finalize crime reform measures, and resolve debates over education funding.

From cracking down on child predators to reforming election law and funding teacher pay, the Louisiana Legislature has been busy in 2025. Stay tuned as more legislation heads for final votes ahead of the June 12 deadline.