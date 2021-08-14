Benton Man Arrested for Child Sex Abuse

A Benton man was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Bossier Sheriff’s Office and charged with multiple child sexual abuse charges involving a child under the age of 12.

18 year old Jeffrey Griffing, of the 4700 block of Palmetto Road, was arrested following a thorough investigation by BSO detectives and charged with:

· 131 counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles

· 1 count of First-Degree Rape

· 1 count of Molestation of a Juvenile

· 1 count of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature

Bossier Detectives started their investigation into Griffing’s child sex abuse case after a tip with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC). That investigation led to charges of two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles on July 30, and Griffing was booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility.

The additional charges were added Tuesday afternoon after BSO detectives continued their investigation. Griffing is currently incarcerated at the Bossier Max with a $500,000 bond on the multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles; that amount will increase as the further bond is set on the other charges.

Detectives will continue their investigation. They encourage anyone who may have been a victim of sexual abuse or has information about any sexual crime involving Griffing or any other person to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

