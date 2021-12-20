Shreveport Man Arrested for Sexual Assault of a Juvenile

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit have charged a man in connection with the sexual assault of a child under 12-year-old.

On November 24, 2021, detectives were assigned to investigate reports of a sexual assault involving a child. Detectives used information gathered during interviews and other evidence gathered through the investigation to develop probable cause to name David Gordy (5-23-1973) as the person they believe responsible for the assault.

On December 13, 2021, Gordy was interviewed by investigators and following those interviews, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of First-Degree Rape.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this crime or any other to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3 or contact Detective Stump directly at 318-517-7156.

