Louisiana Teacher Admits to Giving Students Cupcakes With Husband’s Semen in Them

Louisiana teacher Cynthia Perkins has admitted in court that, amongst other disgusting, disturbing acts, she gave her students cupcakes laced with her husband’s semen.

Cynthia Perkins Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Teacher Cynthia Perkins Arrested

In 2019, Denham Springs, La teacher Cynthia Perkins and her then-husband Dennis Perkins were arrested and charged with numerous sex-crime charges, including child pornography, second-degree rape, and mingling of harmful substances.

Perkins appeared in court this past Monday (02/14/22) in Livingston Parish where she took a plea deal.

In the plea deal, Perkins had 68 of the charges against her dismissed in return for agreeing to testify against her now ex-husband, Dennis Perkins.

Nypost.com reports that in a statement, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says by taking the plea "She not only waived any right to appeal, and attempt to avoid conviction, but she also spared the victims from reliving her horrific crimes during this particular trial."

Today (02/18/22) Cynthia Perkins was back in court where she plead guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

Perkins was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

louisiana teacher sperm cupcakes Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

One of the charges against Cynthia Perkins was a harmful substance charge.

While in court this past Monday, Perkins admitted to that charge, brought against her because she put her "husband's semen into cupcakes that she gave to students at Livingston’s Westside Junior High School" as reported by nypost.com.

From WBRZ.com -

"Per the plea deal, Perkins had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping Dennis film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children."

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Dennis Perkins Trial

At the time of his arrest in 2019, Dennis Perkins (pictured above) was a deputy at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

In May of 2022, Dennis Perkins will stand trial, facing over 150 sex-crime-related charges.

Cynthia Perkins will testify against Dennis Perkins during his upcoming trial.