LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the suspects accused of raping Madison Brooks before her death earlier this year is facing a second rape charge, this time in Livingston Parish.

Kaivon Washington was in Livingston Parish in 2020, when he was 15, and is accused of forcing himself on a 12-year-old girl. Washington is one of four suspects arrested in the Brooks case and is one of the two accused of raping Brooks the night she died.

According to WBRZ, this new charge stems from an incident where a 12-year-old girl claims Washington raped her while visiting her home.

The victim said she was raped by the accused when she left a birthday party to go swimming at an apartment complex. A camera was in the apartment, and the victim said her friend asked if she could have a male come over. The victim noted that she came out wrapped in a towel, covered the camera and went into a room. The victim said she told him no, and he ripped the towel off of her. Arrest documents show, "the victim clarified that he put his stuff in my vagina, and that went on for approx. 30 min. before Washington got another boy and left." Washington was interviewed at the time and denied kissing her, and said nothing ever occurred between them.

Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Credit: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office loading...

That case apparently stalled, but new information appears to have come to light in the case, according to WBRZ. On Friday, a new witness has come forward in the case. According to the arrest report in that case, "she witnessed the accused enter the victim's bedroom, but denied hearing any voices or sounds that would have led her to think someone was having sex. She further stated that she did not hear anyone hollering."

But Washington maintains nothing happened, and his attorney is questioning the timing of the new witness.

"Mr. Washington and his mother cooperated with the investigation two years ago, and law enforcement took no action," said Ron Haley, Washington's attorney in a statement. "Upon the review of the new statement from a witness that came forward yesterday, we are concerned not only of the timing of this statement, but whether it meets the threshold of probable cause."

Washington's involvement with Brooks on January 14 includes accusations of rape while Brooks was too intoxicated to give consent.

A 17-year-old, unnamed juvenile reportedly had sex with Brooks first while Washington exited the vehicle, while two others were in the front seat. After the juvenile was finished, Washington re-entered the vehicle and the 17-year-old exited the car. At that point, Washington began to have sex with Brooks.

While Washington was having sex with the intoxicated victim, one of the other two men reportedly stated "we got to stop this, let's go." At that point, Washington and Brooks stopped having sex and put their clothes on.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.