ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A child molester from Washington, Louisiana, will spend the next seven decades in prison after a jury took less than 30 minutes to convict him on all counts of the following sex crimes:

Get our free mobile app

2 counts of Sexual Battery on Victim Under the Age of Thirteen

2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen

1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen

73-year-old Larry Primeaux, Sr., faced a minimum of 25 years behind bars for his heinous crimes, as previously reported by KPEL News. But, Primeaux was sentenced to serve 70 years with 50 of those years to be served without probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

While the St. Landry DA's Office has become known for producing harsh sentences against convicted killers, this case proved to be no exception, as did another recent case involving a child molester, Lee R. Jackson of Opelousas, who was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a unanimous jury convicted him of the following:

First Degree Rape of a Child Under 13 Years of Age

He then received a total of 70 years on the following charges:

2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

"The District Attorney's Office is grateful for the work of Hearts of Hope and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office," said DA Pitre. "It was an honor to assist the young victims in attaining a just result."

"We need all citizens to stand up for criminal justice and continue doing the right thing by serving," said Pitre while thanking the jurors.