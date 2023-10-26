ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - It's been a busy week for St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre and his staff as they have garnered convictions for two men accused of child molestation and other sex crimes. An Opelousas man was sentenced to life in prison while a Washington, Louisiana, man faces a minimum sentence of 25 years behind bars.

While the St. Landry DA's Office has become known for producing harsh sentences against convicted killers, two cases featuring the child molesters have kept the office busy.

Washington, Louisiana Man Faces Harsh Sentence for Committing Sex Offenses on Multiple Children

78-year-old Larry Primeaux, Sr. is set to be sentenced on November 9, 2023, after a jury took less than 30 minutes to convict him on all counts of the following sex crimes:

2 counts of Sexual Battery on Victim Under the Age of Thirteen

2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen

1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile Under the Age of Thirteen

"The District Attorney's Office is grateful for the work of Hearts of Hope and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office," said DA Pitre. "It was an honor to assist the young victims in attaining a just result."

Primeaux faces a minimum of 25 years in prison without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Opelousas, Louisiana Man Gets Life in Prison for Raping a Child

Lee R. Jackson was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars after a unanimous jury convicted him of the following:

First Degree Rape of a Child Under 13 Years of Age

He then received a total of 70 years on the following charges:

2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

"We need all citizens to stand up for criminal justice and continue doing the right thing by serving," said Pitre while thanking the jurors.