Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Arrested on Sex Charges

The Louisiana State Police Headquarters issued a news release announcing that one of its troopers has been placed on administrative leave.

Louisiana State Police Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, was arrested after an investigation was started by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in Rapid City, South Dakota.

22-23-9. Hiring for sexual activity--Misdemeanor or felony. A person who hires or attempts to hire another person for a fee or other compensation to engage in sexual activity is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.

According to KELO, Lieutenant Thibodeaux was in Rapid City, South Dakota attending a conference at the time of the arrest. The story says that the alleged offense occurred around 3 am on September 20, 2022, at a hotel.

Louisiana State Police Car Photo courtesy of LSP loading...

The Louisiana State Police press release states that Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

