Louisiana State Trooper Charged in Texas Fatality Case

A Louisiana State Police Trooper on workers' compensation is alleged to have killed a pedestrian on a Texas roadway in August of this year.

According to officials with Louisiana State Police, 45-yar-old Patrick Bell was accused of traveling off of Texas State Highway 63 and hitting a pedestrian on the side of the roadway.

Sergeant James Anderson says that according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bell's toxicology test showed that he was over the legal limit for intoxication. He was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, and he was booked into the Beauregard Parish Jail. He is expected to be extradited to Texas.

Anderson says that Bell had been on workers' compensation since 2017 so he was not on duty with Louisiana State Police. Bell was taken into custody Wednesday, October 13.

The crash happened on August 29 in Jasper County, Texas.

