ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement officers have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run near the Sunset area after receiving tips from locals.

The hit-and-run occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 1, on Louisiana Highway 93, according to Louisiana State Police, after a Honda Accord struck Randy Thibodeaux, 59, of Sunset, Louisiana. Thibodeaux was riding his bike southbound on the highway, near Wild Rose Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. On Monday evening, Samuel Clay Richard, 32, of Church Point was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish jail. His arrest was the result of tip from a concerned citizen, who called the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash remains under investigation. Original story below.

ORIGINAL STORY

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Sunset man was killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday, and Louisiana State Police are searching for the car that hit him.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 1, on Louisiana Highway 93, according to Louisiana State Police, after a Honda Accord struck Randy Thibodeaux, 59, of Sunset, Louisiana. Thibodeaux was riding his bike southbound on the highway, near Wild Rose Road.

Credit: Louisiana State Police Credit: Louisiana State Police loading...

Based on the investigation into the hit-and-run, state police believe the right side mirror of the vehicle is missing and the right side of the vehicle should be damaged.

Thibodeaux was struck hard by the car and ejected from the bike. The Honda Accord fled the scene, and Louisiana State Police are looking for it.

Unfortunately, Thibodeaux was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. A standard toxicology sample for Thibodeaux was submitted for analysis, and those results are pending.

Credit: Louisiana State Police Credit: Louisiana State Police loading...

Troopers urge anyone with any information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at (337) 262-5880, or their local law enforcement agency. No piece of information should be considered insignificant.

Troop I has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2023.

✅ Here's How To Behave When Police Stop You LAFAYETTE, La.. For many, getting pulled over by law enforcement can be an uncomfortable experience. Because knowing better leads to doing better, we're exploring the do's and don'ts of getting pulled over.