John Doe 44 Search Ends With Man Arrested by FBI

The creep pictured above has been arrested by the FBI after search goes viral. A few days after the FBI plastered his picture all over social media, tips were able to lead to his location where the FBI was able to bring him in. His name and the location of his arrest has yet to be released

The FBI launched the search after Doe 44 appeared in a video with a child. The video was first reported by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in February 2021. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to November 2018.

John Doe 44 in the initial report was said to have possibly been in or around the Louisiana area. No word yet on where the man was caught.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual was caught as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on using clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

