Caddo Parish Good Samaritans Rescue Drowning Motorist

Caddo deputies assisted after two men rescued a driver from drowning in the Black Bayou in northwest Caddo Parish on Saturday (3/26/22) night.

Just after 8 p.m., Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies were called to Mira Myrtis Rd. near Noah Tyson Park where two good Samaritans waded into the bayou to save a driver whose car was halfway underwater.

According to CPSO, the two men pulled the driver out of his car and helped him out of the bayou using a rope. Immediately upon arriving, Cpl. Chris Davis and a member of Caddo Fire District 8 helped the driver up the bank.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver’s medical condition caused him to overcorrect and drive off the road and into the bayou. He was taken to the hospital.

The driver was the only person in the car. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will help pull the car out of the water.

