Baton Rouge Cops Searching for Car That Went Airborne (VIDEO)

Police in Prarieville are searching for the driver of a car that was caught on video jumping a set of railroad tracks.

According to a post by WBRZ TV, the railroad crossing is on Swamp Road in Ascension Parish and, as you can see in the video below, the car did receive damage from the impact it made when it came back down from orbit.

The reaction to the post on social media was as expected, with the typical "Those Duke boys are at it again" and "he must not be paying for that car" comments. Most of the comments, though, were people tagging others to make certain they saw the video.

One thing that DID surprise me about the comments was this: several people admitted to doing the very same thing - and worse!

Okay, so he would "neither confirm nor deny" it, but others took it one step further: admitting to jumping the track IN THEIR PARENTS' VEHICLE!

And then you have the ones who would jump the tracks while (allegedly) stoned.

So many people admit to doing this, and they lived to tell about it.

Alright, one more:

Okay, ours was the railroad tracks off of Highway 14 between Abbeville and Kaplan, where the old landfill is (I believe the Animal Control Center is on that same road now). The tracks are gone now, and so is the "hump" in the road, I assume.

Ahh, the (good?) old days.

