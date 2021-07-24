Pickup Truck Smashes Through Front of Mansfield Law Firm

Thursday (7/22/21) around noon, a vehicle drove through the front of the Mansfield office of Gordon & Gordon Law Firm. Mansfield Police and Fire Department arrived on scene to fid the pickup truck had gone completely through the front window and in to the business.

Upon investigation, police and EMS found that the driver of the pickup was suffering from a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The condition of the driver of the vehicle is currently unknown. Thankfully no clients or employees at the law firm were injured in the accident. Gordon & Gordon Law Firm had this to say about their current business situation:

"Today, around lunchtime, our branch office in Mansfield was struck by a driver suffering from an unidentified medical emergency. We have not heard of the condition of the driver and our prayers remain with them. Thankfully, none of our clients or staff were at the office at the time. This office will remain closed until repairs can be completed and we will continue to serve our clients in Mansfield and DeSoto Parish from our office in Shreveport."

