Funeral Arrangements Announced for Simmons Family Siblings

Funeral arrangements for three Iberia Parish siblings killed in a tragic car accident on December 17, 2021, have been announced.

A New Iberia family has been in mourning over the loss of 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 17-year-old Christopher Simmons and 15-year-old Kamryn Simmons after the siblings were killed in a car crash on I-49 in St. Landry Parish on a return trip back to New Iberia after attending a basketball game in Shreveport. A driver entered the interstate headed in the wrong direction and struck the Simmons vehicle head-on near mile marker 40.

Our Savior's Church (New Iberia Campus) will host the Simmons family triple funeral at 12 noon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

The family's GoFundMe has raised over $757, 000 thanks to donations of family, friends and those in the Acadiana area with a heartfelt desire to help.

As an old soul, Chris was abnormally sensible, thoughtful, and helpful. He had a keen awareness of and deep gratitude for his parent's hard work and sacrifice to provide for him and his siblings that he never took for granted. He was known to walk around the house and turn off lights or help with household chores before being asked. He had a strong work ethic and worked after-school and summer jobs to earn his own money. He was very affectionate with those he cared for and was known as his mother’s “angel child,” since he never caused any trouble and had a special concern for his mother. Chris was so mature that his older brother Kyle often said that although Chris was younger, he looked up to him. -Obituary for Christopher Simmons

Kamryn loved her family dearly. She was close to her niece, Amielle, who was only three years younger than her and like a sister to her. Kamryn also had a great affinity for her nephews and spent a lot of time babysitting her youngest nephew, Bregman. Kamryn was also especially close to her mom, always wanted to spend time with her, and accompanied her to church every Wednesday night. As the true baby of the family, she was spoiled and exceptionally loved. -Obituary for Kamryn Simmons