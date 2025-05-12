(KPEL News) - A tragedy unfolded in Louisiana after law enforcement officials say that a man's vehicle was stopped on railroad tracks, and a train slammed into the car just north of U.S. Highway 190.

The vehicle was hit on the left side when the train could not stop.

What Are The Details Of The Crash?

According to Louisiana State Police Trooper First Class Matt Gaspard with the Public Affairs Section of the State Police, the preliminary investigation into this tragedy's circumstances has been completed.

Troopers were called out to investigate Friday afternoon after it was reported that a train had hit a stopped vehicle on the tracks in the Elton area.

Officials do not yet know why the vehicle was stopped on the tracks. They are continuing to investigate that aspect of the case to determine why a car would stop on the tracks.

Louisiana Ranks In The Top Ten For Railroad Collisions

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, Louisiana reported 88 collisions between vehicles and trains in 2024.

These collisions make Louisiana seventh in the nation regarding the number of collisions that happened.

According to Operation Lifesaver,

The average freight train traveling 55 miles per hour can take a mile or more to stop, the length of 18 football fields.

What Else Is Known About This Incident?

Gaspard says the car's driver, 20-year-old Jashawn Lavan of Kinder, was approaching the railroad tracks near Liberty Cemetery Road in the area north of U.S. Highway 190.

Investigators say Lavan's vehicle stopped on the tracks as the train approached.

They are still working to determine why the vehicle stopped there.

Gaspard says that after the impact, Lavan was taken to an area hospital, but the man died from his injuries.

What Other Details Have Been Released?

According to Gaspard, investigators determined that Lavan was wearing a seat belt when his vehicle collided with the train.

As is standard in a fatality crash in Louisiana, a routine toxicology sample was taken. It will be analyzed in a lab.

What Louisiana State Police Officials Want Drivers To Remember About Trains

Trains can't stop quickly. Depending on their speed, it can take a significantly long time for a train to stop.

Troopers remind drivers to make sure you look and listen when approaching a railroad track to make sure a train is not coming.

Obey all lights and crossing arms when you encounter a railroad crossing.

Never try to beat a train.

It was only one month ago that a train hit an 18-wheeler stuck on the tracks in Arcadia, as seen in this video from KSLA:

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana.