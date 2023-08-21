NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A train derailment has shut down traffic along Louisiana Highway 182 in Iberia Parish, forcing major traffic issues in the area.

According the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the derailment has shut down the highway from the St. Martin Parish line to Darby Lane in New Iberia.

Credit: Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office/Facebook

We will update the story as more information becomes available.

