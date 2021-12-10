Pickup Truck Drives Off Upper Level French Quarter Parking Garage

One person had to be rescued by New Orleans firefighters when the truck they were driving crashed from an upper-level French Quarter parking garage and got stuck in between levels.

According to a photo released on Facebook by the New Orleans Fire Department, the back tires of the truck were stuck on the rooftop level of the garage as the front of the truck rested on the level below.

The incident took place a Premium Parking located at 911 Iberville Street between Dauphine and Burgundy streets on Thursday, December 10, 2021.

NOFD said the truck was removed by Premium Parking. No word on the status of the driver or how the accident happened.

Classic Toyota driver, am I right? -Braden Klingensmith

Magan Gunnerson commented, "Oh look, a dime," while Brent Blanchard reminded the driver, "Sir that's not the exit".

