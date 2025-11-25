NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL-FM) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching Lake Pontchartrain for a small plane that lost radio contact Monday night (Nov. 24) around 6:30 p.m. about four miles offshore.

The Coast Guard was notified of a possible downed Cessna aircraft that lost contact with the Lakefront Airport.

Where the Plane Lost Contact

Bruce Martin, director of aviation for the Lakefront Airport, said their tower had been in contact with the small plane until losing radio contact.

Details About the Coast Guard Search Effort

Last night, the Coast launched an MH-60 helicopter and a 29-foot boat to search for the plane. Officials said four crew members were on each vessel, for a total of eight crew members assisting in the search.

Around 11:00 p.m., it was reported that search crews found debris believed to be from the missing plane. A Coast Guard helicopter spotted what is believed to be a seat cushion.

What We Know About the Aircraft and Its Owner

There is no word right now as to how many people may have been on the plane. Online records show that this type of aircraft can hold up to four passengers.

The owner of the plane, Michael Carastro, told WDSU TV station out of New Orleans late last night that he was on the way to the airport from Gulfport.

The plane is registered to an aviation school in Mississippi.

Unanswered Questions in the Investigation

We will follow this story and provide updates as more information is made available.