Keithville Man Arrested For Sex Crimes With Juveniles

A Caddo Parish man has been arrested for committing sex crimes with juveniles as far back as the 1980s.

Clemon R. Hanson Sr., 57, of the 4800 block of Mansfield Road in Keithville, was taken into custody on Tuesday, (8/31/21) by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force after a warrant for his arrest was obtained by Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Chris Ardoin.

Hanson was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated rape, molestation of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with juveniles. A judge set bond on the charges at $900,000.

Hanson is accused of forcing a juvenile to watch pornography with him this past July. He is also accused of forcing a juvenile to have sex with him when he was 19 and the victim was 12 and of molesting a juvenile on multiple occasions over a two-year period beginning when the victim was six and he was 40.

The investigation involving Hanson is continuing. Authorities are considering whether he also committed crimes against juveniles in other parishes. If you have information that can assist the investigation please contact Det. Ardoin at 681-0700