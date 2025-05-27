SHREVEPORT, LA — Louisiana authorities responded to a call that two individuals were arguing and that one of them was armed with a hatchet.

Shreveport police responded to the scene around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of E. 70th Street on Friday, where they discovered a man with a 'serious laceration' on his face around his right eye, according to KTBS.

According to the witness, they saw two individuals who were arguing and physically fighting in a parking lot.

Jack Handy was identified by local authorities as the individual who was allegedly armed with a hatchet and intentionally injured the victim to the point of needing stitches.

KSLA reported that Handy was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The details of the argument or how it escalated into a violent altercation have not been released at this time.

